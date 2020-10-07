LA Fined $2.5M For 'Serious Abuse' Of Discovery In PwC Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles must pay a $2.5 million fine in a since-dismissed lawsuit alleging PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP caused hundreds of millions in dollars in damages when it implemented a faulty utility billing system, a California state judge ruled Tuesday, finding a "serious abuse of discovery" by the city. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle granted PwC's motion for monetary sanctions on Tuesday, according to a two-page minute order filed Wednesday, after the consulting firm argued that the city concealed evidence and then dismissed its suit last year in an effort to avoid producing those documents. "Based upon review of the evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS