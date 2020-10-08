Hospital System Reaches Data Breach Deal With 28 States

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A national hospital system has agreed to pay a combined $5 million to 28 states and implement data protection measures to resolve claims related to a 2014 data breach that exposed the names, Social Security numbers and other personal information of about 6.1 million patients, state attorneys general said Thursday. The multistate agreement with Tennessee-based Community Health Systems Inc. and its subsidiary, CHSPSC LLC, ends an investigation into a cyberattack that impacted the data of patients in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois and two dozen other states. "All companies — but particularly those who deal on a regular basis with peoples'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS