McDonald's Not Covered For Virus Safety Suit, Insurer Says

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Austin Mutual Insurance Co. on Thursday urged an Illinois federal judge to find that it doesn't have to defend McDonald's and two of its franchise owners in a proposed class action over allegedly unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the suit seeks only remedial measures that aren't covered by the companies' policies. In a motion to dismiss, Austin Mutual argued that McDonald's Corp. and franchise owners Lexi Management LLC and DAK4 LLC are not entitled to coverage for the underlying proposed class complaint, which was lodged in Illinois state court in May by worker Taynarvis Massey and others....

