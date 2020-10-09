AGs Say Species Will Be Less Protected Under FWS Proposal

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from California and several other states said if the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service's proposed rule for how it will exclude areas from Endangered Species Act protections moves ahead, it could undermine the law's conservation goals and reduce how much habitat is provided for species survival. Their criticism was lodged in comments on an FWS proposal for a new process to exclude areas from being designated as "critical habitat," which refers to land identified as vital for a species protected under the ESA and can impose restricted uses and protections. The proposal would force the FWS to consider excluding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS