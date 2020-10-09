Apple Hit With Antitrust Suit Over Game Subscription Service

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Purchasers of Apple's subscription mobile gaming service claimed in a suit filed Thursday in California federal court that the tech giant is maintaining an illegal monopoly in iPhone-based mobile gaming by barring other subscription gaming services from the App Store. John Pistacchio and a proposed class of Apple Arcade subscribers claimed Apple has unfairly prevented other subscription gaming services created by Microsoft, Facebook and others from entering the App Store. These actions have prevented competitors from threatening Apple Arcade's market, according to the filing, and thereby maintained supra-competitive prices for Apple Arcade. "Apple has foreclosed competition in the iOS subscription-based mobile gaming...

