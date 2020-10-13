Coach Fights Sanction Fees For Edelson In Hidden-Abuse Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Volleyball coach Rick Butler is fighting the fees requested by attorneys for a mother who led an unsuccessful class action against him for allegedly concealing sexual abuse accusations, arguing he and his wife should only have to cover costs directly attributable to actions they took to encourage class opt-outs. Butler, his wife, Cheryl, and their youth volleyball club, GLV Inc., responded Thursday to a petition for more than $38,000 in fees and expenses for sanctionable conduct filed by Edelson PC attorneys and their client, Laura Mullen. GLV and the Butlers told the court the fee request is unjustifiably high and "impermissibly...

