Harvard Prof Sues School For Not Covering Criminal Defense

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A renowned Harvard University professor facing tax and false statements charges over his ties to the Chinese government sued the Ivy League school Friday, claiming it must pony up for his defense. Charles Lieber, who until his arrest in January served as the chair of Harvard's chemistry department, blasted his longtime employer for allegedly abandoning him after his many years of work for the school, which brought with it money and prestige for the university. Lieber claims Harvard is obligated to advance him the cost of defending the criminal charges, citing both the university's $42 billion endowment and the fact he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS