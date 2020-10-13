VA Medical Workers Can't Bargain Over OT, DC Judge Rules

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs correctly applied the law in deciding that medical staff at a Texas VA hospital were not eligible for collective bargaining on overtime claims, a District of Columbia federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan ruled Friday that an AFL-CIO union can't get an injunction against the VA on claims that it violated federal rulemaking laws in deciding that overtime claims were exempt from union action. Judge Hogan agreed with the VA that the workers were exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime rules because the workers are covered by civil service...

