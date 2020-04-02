What To Know About The First Wave Of CARES Act Litigation

By James Murphy and Daniel Payne

Ensure your process and decisions around CARES Act programs are well documented, including discussions with the SBA and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.





Develop comprehensive compliance processes and procedures for CARES Act programs, including the loan forgiveness decisioning process.





Investigate potential borrower fraud in these programs and the possibility that employees may have aided such fraud.





Investigate whether employees may have improperly obtained EIDL funds for themselves.





Review the legal risks associated with holding or selling CARES Act loans.

