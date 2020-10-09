Tribes Say They Face 'Devil's Bargain' In Border Wall Fight

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Tribal groups of the Kumeyaay Nation argued Friday that a D.C. federal court should block the Trump administration from constructing a border wall along federal land where they say their ancestors are buried, but the judge appeared to have doubts that religious freedom stretched that far. One of the main points of contention at the two-hour preliminary injunction hearing Friday afternoon was a federal law provision requiring the government to consult with Native American tribes before constructing border fencing. The Kumeyaay Nation told U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden that the government's definition of consultation is a "devil's bargain." If they...

