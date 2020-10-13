Norton Rose Fights Gartner's DQ Bid In $340M Coverage Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP has told both Texas and New York federal courts there is no reason to disqualify it from several suits concerning up to $340 million in insurance coverage, alleging that global research firm Gartner Inc. was using the motion as a "strategic ploy" to gain leverage in the battle over the jurisdiction. Norton Rose said in motions filed in both New York and Texas on Friday that unrelated work the firm did for Gartner over a decade ago and work done for Gartner subsidiaries by Norton Rose's Australia office are not enough to boot the firm from...

