Reliance Inks $40M Deal To End Insperity 401(k) Fee Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT) -- Reliance Trust Co. has agreed to pay nearly $40 million to settle an ERISA class action brought by workers who accused the investment manager of including poorly performing and costly proprietary funds in human resources services provider Insperity's retirement plan. The plan participants — current and former workers for companies Insperity provides services to — said in a motion Monday that the agreement warranted preliminary approval because it was "fair, reasonable and adequate" and had been negotiated in good faith. The $39.8 million settlement amount was nearly a third of the damages they sought at a trial that wrapped up on March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS