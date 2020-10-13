Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Reliance Inks $40M Deal To End Insperity 401(k) Fee Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT) -- Reliance Trust Co. has agreed to pay nearly $40 million to settle an ERISA class action brought by workers who accused the investment manager of including poorly performing and costly proprietary funds in human resources services provider Insperity's retirement plan. 

The plan participants — current and former workers for companies Insperity provides services to — said in a motion Monday that the agreement warranted preliminary approval because it was "fair, reasonable and adequate" and had been negotiated in good faith.

The $39.8 million settlement amount was nearly a third of the damages they sought at a trial that wrapped up on March...

