9th Circ. Says Border Wall Doesn't Support Defense Mission

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit majority ruled that President Donald Trump can't use emergency powers to divert $3.6 billion in defense funding for Southern border wall construction projects, finding that the projects don't support the U.S. armed forces as required by law. The 2-1 panel said that the fact that the 11 border construction projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas would primarily benefit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a civilian agency, and not the U.S. Department of Defense, shows that the projects don't serve a military purpose. The ruling handed a victory to the Sierra Club and the South Border...

