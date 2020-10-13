DC Circ. Partly Revives Butterfly Center's Border Wall Fight

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday revived part of a Texas butterfly sanctuary's challenge to planned border wall construction and surveillance on its property near the Rio Grande, deciding that its constitutional claim against the federal government's "unauthorized occupation" could proceed. The panel's 2-1 decision resurrects the North American Butterfly Association's Fifth Amendment claim that the government is regularly on the property and has altered it without procedural due process. The appellate judges, however, agreed with the lower court that a Fourth Amendment claim and two other allegations based on environmental laws could not move forward. "With allegations that government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS