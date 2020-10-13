Biz Group Warns 9th Circ. Of 'Windfall' In Northrop ERISA Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An employer advocacy organization has urged the Ninth Circuit not to upend Northrop Grumman's win in an ERISA suit claiming pensioners were given inaccurate benefit calculations, saying a "mere clerical error" didn't entitle them to a "windfall of benefits." In an amicus brief filed Friday, the American Benefits Council told the Ninth Circuit that the district court correctly found a mistaken overestimation in pension benefits wasn't enough to sustain a fiduciary breach claim in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The pensioners received all of the money they were entitled to under the plan as well as thousands of dollars...

