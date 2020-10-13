Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Georgia Dodges Voter Requests For Election System Overhaul

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Atlanta federal judges have saved Georgia from a last-minute overhaul of its voting system, tossing an elector suit seeking relief from lengthy polling station lines and rejecting a separate bid to enforce the use of hand-marked paper ballots.

U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown on Tuesday dismissed a complaint against Georgia's top election officials brought by Atlanta-area voters and the state's Democratic Party, saying they couldn't prove that unfairly long polling lines would be an issue in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The plaintiffs, led by voter Lucille Anderson, wanted voting machines to be better allocated to polling stations based on elector...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!