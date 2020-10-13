Georgia Dodges Voter Requests For Election System Overhaul

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Atlanta federal judges have saved Georgia from a last-minute overhaul of its voting system, tossing an elector suit seeking relief from lengthy polling station lines and rejecting a separate bid to enforce the use of hand-marked paper ballots. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown on Tuesday dismissed a complaint against Georgia's top election officials brought by Atlanta-area voters and the state's Democratic Party, saying they couldn't prove that unfairly long polling lines would be an issue in the Nov. 3 presidential election. The plaintiffs, led by voter Lucille Anderson, wanted voting machines to be better allocated to polling stations based on elector...

