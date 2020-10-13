J&J Strikes $5B Deal Pushing 3,000 Opioid Suits Toward End

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday disclosed that it's offering up to $5 billion to end a nationwide torrent of litigation accusing it of contributing significantly to America's opioid addiction crisis, a 25% increase on an earlier settlement proposal. Johnson & Johnson, which is facing opioid suits from states, local governments and Native American tribes, disclosed a tentative $5 billion settlement Tuesday. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images) The tentative deal is $1 billion larger than a global resolution that J&J floated nearly one year ago, and it appeared to have a better chance of resolving most of the roughly 3,000 cases accusing...

