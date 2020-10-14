SeaWorld Scores Win After False Ad Bench Trial

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that two consumers don't have standing to bring false advertising claims against SeaWorld over its communications about the welfare of its captive orcas, saying the pair's testimony and evidence were not reliable. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said in Tuesday's post-bench trial opinion that he did not find credible the testimony of plaintiffs Kelly Nelson and Juliette Morizur that they intend to return to the theme park or purchase its merchandise. Therefore, they failed to meet their burden to show they have Article III standing to seek injunctive relief on their claims, he said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS