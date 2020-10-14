Real Estate Rumors: Office America, Kreindler, Chelminsky

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Office America Group has gotten the green light for a mixed-use project in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, the Real Deal reported Wednesday. The developer has gotten approval to build 121 apartment units as well as 7,406 square feet of retail space and 955 square feet of office space at 1715 N. Dixie Highway, according to the report. Kreindler & Kreindler LLP has reached a deal to lease 14,078 square feet in Midtown East, Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The aviation injury law firm is taking space on floor 28 of 485 Lexington Ave., which is owned by real estate investment...

