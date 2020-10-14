DOJ Guidance, Indictment Suggest Expanding Crypto Focus

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 8, the U.S. Department of Justice's Cyber-Digital Task Force issued its first crypto-related guidance, "Cryptocurrency: An Enforcement Framework," an 83-page report intended to help the industry comply with U.S. legal obligations. While the DOJ's report praises blockchain and digital ledger technology for their "breathtaking possibilities," it also issues a stark warning: "cryptocurrency technology plays a role in many of the most significant criminal and national security threats that the United States faces." After providing a helpful overview of cryptocurrency for lay readers, the report examines the role of the DOJ in prosecuting crypto-related misconduct, including applicable federal statutes, key...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS