Ex-NFLers Say Plan Had Duty To Warn Of CBA Disability Cuts

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Two retired NFL players who claim the league and players union sold hundreds of permanently disabled former players down the river by cutting disability benefits in the latest collective bargaining agreement have lobbed new allegations that the retirement plan board had a duty to correct the union's misrepresentations about the impact of the cuts, according to an amended complaint Tuesday. Aveion Cason and Donald V. Majkowski allege the National Football League Players Association, the NFL and the retirement plan board breached their fiduciary duties to retired players by approving cuts to the so-called Total & Permanent Disability Benefits as part of...

