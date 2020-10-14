Ex-Soldier Blames PTSD On Rapper's Viral Video Of Her

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee woman says she was humiliated, disciplined and dismissed from the military after Georgia-based rapper Young Dolph uploaded a video of her dancing in uniform to his music onto his website, where it went viral. Akeisha Norris sued the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., in an Atlanta federal court Wednesday, claiming he caused her to have a mental breakdown and is to blame for her failed military career and ongoing struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. Norris said she posted a video in September 2018 to her Instagram account of her dancing in uniform to Thornton's music while...

