Trump Admin Tells 9th Circ. WeChat Limits Don't Curb Speech

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to issue an emergency stay of a lower court's preliminary injunction preventing the cutting off of U.S. transactions with WeChat, arguing the government's effort is not a First Amendment violation because it only seeks to ban certain transactions and not speech. The government argued that it is likely to prevail on the merits of the case and said WeChat users' defense of the lower court's ruling falls short because banning transactions "does not prohibit plaintiffs from saying anything at all, let alone anything in particular." Even if First Amendment issues were raised,...

