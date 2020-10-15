NCAA Asks High Court To Overturn Education Pay Ruling

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The NCAA is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling that struck down rules restricting education-related pay and benefits for college athletes, arguing that the ruling blurs "the line between college and professional athletes" and that it should have more leeway to enforce rules to maintain amateurism in college sports. In a petition for certiorari unveiled Thursday, the NCAA said the ruling will have "far-reaching deleterious effects not only for the American institution of NCAA sports but also for joint ventures more generally." The 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken, which was affirmed by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS