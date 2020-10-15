Massachusetts-Based Au Pair Co. Hit With New Wage Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts-based au pair company is lying to its host families in order to drive up its own fees and underpay its workers in New York and California, one of the au pairs said Thursday in a proposed class action complaint. The new suit follows a December First Circuit ruling that said Cultural Care Inc.'s au pairs are entitled to the state minimum wage. It alleges the company does not tell host families in New York and California that the stipend it tells them to pay the child care workers violates those states' wage laws. "Cultural Care profits on deceiving host...

