Pai Says FCC Will Craft Website Moderation Rules

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced Thursday afternoon that his agency, in response to a request from the Trump administration, will craft rules spelling out when websites' efforts to moderate user-posted content leaves them exposed to potential legal liability. The FCC will weigh in on websites' moderation duties under Section 230 of the Communications Act, Chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) In a statement, Pai said the agency's general counsel has advised that the FCC does have authority to interpret websites' moderation duties under Section 230 of the Communications Act, and that, "consistent with this advice, I intend...

