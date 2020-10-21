Emirati Co. Looks To Nix Google Info Bid In $51M Award Row

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Emirati company Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC has urged a New York federal court to overturn subpoenas requesting information from Google about Al Ghaith's assets as Cessna tries to enforce a $51.7 million arbitration award from 2015 in an airplane leasing dispute. At least two subpoenas served on Google are "procedurally and substantively defective" and should be quashed, the holding company said in a Friday memorandum, adding that CesFin Ventures LLC, an affiliate of the jet manufacturer, should provide requested copies of these and other recent subpoenas and related correspondence to Al Ghaith. CesFin's actions violated federal and state procedure laws,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS