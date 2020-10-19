Regal Theaters Report Slammed In Trial Over $3.6B Merger

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A longtime movie industry on Monday executive branded as "wildly misleading" documents used to support Regal Entertainment Group's $3.6 billion sale to Cineworld Group in 2018, at the start of a four-day Delaware Chancery Court trial on stockholder demands for a 47% higher price. John Calkins, CEO of video-on-demand service Row8 and a former Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers executive, testified that he believed Regal was in a stronger position than the view provided by a company expert commissioned for its defense of its $23-per-share deal. Regal executives argued in separate video depositions Monday that other stockholders were both surprised and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS