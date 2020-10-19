Chamber, Universities Challenge 'Assault' On H-1B Visas

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Stanford University, and other business groups and schools filed two lawsuits Monday to strike down the Trump administration's work visa restrictions, claiming the policies pull the rug out from underneath foreign workers and their employers. The Chamber, joined by top universities including Stanford, Cornell University and the California Institute of Technology as well as several business associations, slammed the two visa rules — which raise the required salaries and tighten the eligibility criteria for H-1B and other high-skilled visas — for relying on "slapdash economic theory." That suit is the first to challenge both rules, issued...

