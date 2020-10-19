Ga. Justices Affirm $6M Award In Suzuki Brake Defect Case

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A trial court properly halved a $12.5 million verdict against Suzuki Motor Corp. for what jurors found was a defectively designed brake, the Georgia Supreme Court held Monday, affirming a $6 million judgment for a motorcyclist injured in a crash. Jurors also found motorcyclist Adrian Johns partly to blame for the crash that broke his spine, and that has to factor into his strict product liability claim against Suzuki, the court held. He can't collect on the full verdict in light of a jury finding he was 49% culpable for the crash because he didn't properly maintain his motorcycle as instructed...

