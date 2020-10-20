Disability Claim Ruling Correctly Discredits ERISA Remand

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Courts are often stymied by how to conclude Employee Retirement Income Security Act benefit claim litigation, but not U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. In Tam v. First Unum Life Insurance Co. on Sept. 30,[1] the court decisively ruled for the plaintiff, Sandra Tam, in her claim for ERISA-based disability benefits. Tam had to stop working as a system engineer for a bank in June 2017 on account of chronic fatigue syndrome[2] and related illnesses. After Tam stopped working, she applied for disability benefits under her employer's short-term disability plan and...

