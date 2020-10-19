Ex-Fox News Guest Drops Wigdor Suit Over Seth Rich Claims

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Former Fox News commentator Ed Butowsky on Monday dropped a suit that claimed Wigdor LLP founding partner Douglas H. Wigdor falsely accused him of peddling a conspiracy theory about the death of a Democratic National Committee employee. The parties filed a joint stipulation of dismissal in Texas federal court, ending over a year of litigation tied to controversy around the 2016 death of DNC staffer Seth Rich. Butowsky's lawyer, Ty Clevenger, said in an email Monday that his client has been battling "severe health issues, including a heart attack that nearly killed him," and decided to limit stress by paring down...

