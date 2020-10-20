9th Circ. Revives Time Warner Workers' Push For Severance

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit gave Time Warner Cable workers another shot at recovering payouts for unused vacation time they say they lost when Time Warner merged with Charter Communications, reversing a lower court and finding those workers had been terminated under California law. A three-judge panel found Monday that the workers behind the proposed class action were owed severance under the California Labor Code, striking down a summary judgment win for Charter. The company had convinced a trial judge that the plaintiffs hadn't shown they were technically terminated, since their company merged with another and they continued to do the same jobs. The panel...

