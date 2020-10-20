Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein To Be Deposed In Bias Action

Law360, New York (October 20, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Women who say a Goldman Sachs & Co. "boys club" deprived them of promotions and better pay won permission Tuesday to question former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and former President Gary Cohn to determine how much the two knew about internal policies that allegedly disfavored them. After a telephone hearing in the big-dollar class action, Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger said counsel for plaintiffs including former Goldman employee H. Christina Chen-Oster may quiz Blankfein, now senior chairman at the $72 billion megabank, and Cohn, who left in 2017 to work for the Trump administration, for 3.5 hours each. "Mr. Blankfein...

