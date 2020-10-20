Feds Get Discovery Pause In Ex-BigLaw Atty's SEC Case

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The federal government can intervene in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's extortion lawsuit against a hedge fund founder and onetime Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP bankruptcy lawyer and stay discovery until a parallel criminal case is resolved, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni granted the government's motion to intervene and stay discovery in the SEC case against Daniel Kamensky, 47, who is also facing criminal accusations that he illegally pressured Jefferies Financial Group not to challenge his lowball bid for assets being sold by insolvent retailer Neiman Marcus. In its...

