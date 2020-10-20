Judge Says NYC Liable For Lack Of Blind-Friendly Crosswalks

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge handed disability advocates a win Tuesday, ruling that New York City has flouted federal and local laws by failing to install accessible pedestrian signals and traffic-warning devices at intersections to help blind and visually impaired people safely cross the street. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer granted partial summary judgment to the nonprofit American Council of the Blind of New York Inc. and individual plaintiffs Christina Curry and Michael Golfo in a certified disability discrimination class action against the city. Judge Engelmayer concluded Tuesday that New York City is liable for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act,...

