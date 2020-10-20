Engineering Co. Ordered To Pay $24M In Omani Contract Fight

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An engineering firm has been ordered to pay $23.9 million to reimburse an Omani company for repairs after it constructed a wastewater treatment plant in the country, according to a suit removed to federal court this week. Parsons Engineering Science Inc. said in a notice of removal on Monday that a federal court should decide whether to confirm the arbitration award won by Salalah Sanitary Drainage Co., which filed suit in California state court earlier this month to affirm its 2018 arbitration win. Parsons had unsuccessfully appealed its arbitration loss in Oman's high court, according to state court filings. The engineering...

