Ex-Pierce Bainbridge Attys Can Seal Motion In Boeing Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday allowed Hecht Partners LLP to file under seal a motion seeking that either the firm be allowed to withdraw from a proposed racketeering class action against Southwest Airlines and Boeing or that the court compel the attorneys representing ticket buyers to cooperate. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant allowed the motion to be sealed following protestations by Southwest on Monday that Hecht was being too vague in describing the relief that it is seeking. Southwest took issue with Hecht "selectively quot[ing]" from 12 exhibits that it did not actually file with the motion, opaqueness over whether...

