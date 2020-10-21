Judge Won't Release More Mueller Docs After Trump Tweets

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge denied a request Wednesday to release more documents tied to the probe into Russia's 2016 election interference, ruling a declaration from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows means President Donald Trump's recent tweets did not authorize any declassification, despite his call for "no redactions." Tweets by President Donald Trump won't trigger the public release of documents, a judge ruled Wednesday, after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, pictured, said the tweets "were not self-executing declassification orders." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) In a ruling from the bench, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said the pair of tweets...

