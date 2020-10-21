Kobre & Kim Faces Possible Conflict In $10B Award Fight

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A dispute has arisen over whether Kobre & Kim could be conflicted out of representing an engineering company that's trying to enforce a nearly $10 billion arbitral award against Nigeria, after the firm offered a job to a U.K. lawyer who may have seen information that is confidential to the country. Responding to a Tuesday letter from Kobre & Kim asking him to resolve the dispute, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Wednesday instead ordered the firm and Nigeria's New York counsel, Meister Seelig & Fein LLP, to try to reach an agreement themselves, saying the situation "appears solvable by...

