11th Circ. Nixes Ex-NFLer's 20-Year Tricare Fraud Sentence

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday vacated former NFL player Monty Grow's 20-year prison sentence for his role in a $40 million scheme to charge Tricare for expensive, unnecessary drugs, ruling that while his conviction was correct, the court's sentence exceeded the statutory maximum allowed by the jury's verdict. Grow's 2018 conviction included a count of conspiring to commit health care and wire fraud against the federal benefits program for U.S. military veterans, and the panel said that because the jury returned a general verdict on the count without clarity as to which crime — or both — it found him guilty...

