More Big Tech Firms Could Show Up In DOJ's Google Search

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Department of Justice put the crosshairs squarely on Google on Tuesday, the antitrust complaint could have important implications for other tech platforms whose practices are still under the microscope of federal and state investigators. Professionals offered a mixed assessment of whether the complaint from the DOJ and 11 Republican state attorneys general foreshadows allegations that could be brought to bear against other alleged "monopoly gatekeeper[s] for the internet," such as Facebook, Amazon and Apple. But the department itself has made clear its scrutiny of market-leading online platforms is not finished, and parallel industry probes by the Federal Trade Commission and other state...

