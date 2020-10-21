Microsoft Case Looms Over DOJ's Google Antitrust Action

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and a contingent of states slapped Google with a lawsuit this week accusing the company of illegally maintaining its monopoly in several markets, but its similarity to a case against Microsoft 20 years ago raises questions about whether the DOJ can convince the court to crack down on the tech giant. A court-ordered break-up of Google or even a divestiture of some operations would be a stunning legal victory for the DOJ. Instead, many antitrust experts say a more likely scenario would be an offer by the company to change how it does business with device...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS