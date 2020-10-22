$25M Deal OK'd In Prison Call Overcharge Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge gave his final approval of a settlement deal that would see a prison technology company give out $25 million in cash and phone credits to end claims it overcharged for inmate calling services, and will also allow plaintiffs in a separate suit against the company to weigh in on the matter. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini gave his final approval of the settlement between Global Tel Link Corp. and current and former customers in a Tuesday opinion — stating the settlement would provide the consumers with "substantial recovery." More specifically, he said the settlement would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS