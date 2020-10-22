Alphabet's Deal To Boost Diversity OK'd As Attys Seek $29M

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday preliminarily approved Alphabet Inc.'s deal to spend $310 million on diversity and inclusion initiatives to settle derivative shareholder suits accusing Google's parent of covering up sexual misconduct by ex-executives, setting the stage for investors' counsel to receive up to $29 million in fees and expenses. In a 19-page minute order, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian C. Walsh said the deal — which also resolves claims linked to a Google+ data breach — is fair and reasonable, given that the viability of the investors' claims is "difficult and uncertain." "The merits are hotly disputed, and continuing...

