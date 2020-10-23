Real Estate Rumors: Modalia, Montage, MG3

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Modalia Capital has purchased a 5.47-acre development site in Juno Beach, Florida, for $11.25 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 1011 U.S. Highway 1, and a pair of entities managed by accountant Barry Brant sold the site, according to the report, which noted Modalia has not yet made a formal proposal for development there. Montage International has purchased the Carbide & Carbon Building on Michigan Avenue in Chicago from Becker Ventures for an undisclosed price, Crain's Chicago Business reported Friday. The deal is for 230 N. Michigan Ave., which was formerly the Hard Rock Hotel, and...

