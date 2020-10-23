Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NFLer's Estate May Settle $2M Concussion Malpractice Suit

Law360, New York (October 23, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday directed counsel for a deceased former Buffalo Bills running back to hold settlement talks in a legal malpractice suit accusing Kreindler & Kreindler LLP and Kyros Law of blowing a deadline that could lave landed his estate a $2 million concussion settlement check.

After setting a schedule for potentially complex discovery at a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods directed the two defendant firms to huddle with plaintiff Stephanie Moore, the widow of former NFL player Booker Moore, to try for a resolution.

"I'm happy to do anything that you think would be...

