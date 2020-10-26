Gov't Denied Quick Win In Suit Over $7.2M Airstrip Contract

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A government contractor challenging its termination from a $7.2 million project to rebuild a military airstrip in Washington state can't use an alleged lack of a formal completion date to help protest its booting from the job, according to a mixed decision from the Court of Federal Claims. Among other things, Court of Federal Claims Judge Elaine Kaplan also declined to determine whether Cherokee General Corp. was actually in default with its contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when it was terminated. Factors such as whether the contract design terms changed and if the type of soil at the...

