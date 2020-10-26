YouTube Video Moderator Files Class Action Over Trauma

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A former YouTube content moderator has accused the company of failing to provide a safe workplace for those reviewing graphic content on the website, saying in a proposed class action she has suffered psychological trauma from repeated exposure to violent and disturbing videos. The complaint, which was filed under a pseudonym in a state court last month and removed to federal court Saturday, says the ex-moderator suffers from anxiety, depression and symptoms associated with PTSD as a result of "unmitigated exposure to highly toxic and extremely disturbing images." Such content includes child sexual abuse, rape, torture, bestiality, beheadings, suicide and murder,...

