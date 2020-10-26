11th Circ. Vacates Tax Sentences Over $63M CDC Office Build

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday vacated and remanded the eight-year prison sentences of the owners of a Georgia construction company who falsified payroll forms to dodge taxes on a $63 million office build for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying there was no evidence of resulting loss. A three-judge panel agreed with Juan Carlos Bazantes and Cesar Arbelaez Tabares that the federal government did not prove any loss resulting from their falsification of payroll records. The defendants, who own IWES Contractors Inc., incorrectly categorized employees on weekly payroll forms as independent contractors to dodge their share of payroll taxes...

